https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/education/article/Police-kindergarten-teacher-charged-with-abuse-14857777.php
Police: kindergarten teacher charged with abuse
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Police have charged a kindergarten teacher in Maryland with sexually abusing two female students.
The Cumberland Times-News reports that Cole Derek Green, 36, was arrested Friday and jailed without bond following a hearing before a district court commissioner.
Police said an adult witness saw Green touch two different kindergarten students in a sexual manner under their clothing.
Green was placed on administrative leave earlier this month.
View Comments