Police: Florida high school on lockdown, suspicious incident

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida high school has been placed under a lockdown after reports of a possible suspicious incident.

Authorities didn’t elaborate on details of the reported incident Friday but say police officers are investigating.

The lockdown comes amid lingering U.S. jitters after the latest deadly school shooting, across the country in Santa Clarita Califonria. Two students were killed and others were wounded at the California high school Thursday.

Also Thursday, students rallied at Florida’s state capital, Tallahassee, to demand lawmakers take action on gun control. Those taking part included at least one survivor of a Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that killed 17 people in February 2018.