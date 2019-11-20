Phoenix library steps up security in wake of gun incidents

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix’s main library is stepping up security in the wake of recent incidents involving guns either wielded or found in the building.

KNXV-TV reports the incidents include a January struggle between library employees and a man who pulled a gun on them inside an elevator at Burton Barr Central Library and the discovery more recently of a duffel bag containing three loaded guns in a bathroom.

City Librarian Rita Hamilton said a uniformed police officer will be stationed at Burton Barr full time and that officials are strongly considering the addition of metal detectors.

Hamilton said safety and security of patrons and staff is the administration’s top priority.

In a previously planned move, the library also has restricted access to the third floor, where the library system’s administration is located.