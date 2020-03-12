Passenger on New York-Palm Beach flight tests positive

MIAMI (AP) — A passenger on a JetBlue flight that arrived at Palm Beach International Airport tested positive for COVID-19 and other passengers were advised to monitor their health according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, authorities said Thursday.

Rescue crews were notified at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday of a medical incident on board the flight from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to Palm Beach Fire Capt. Albert Borroto. The plane arrived at 8:53 p.m. and passengers sat on the tarmac until about 10:45 p.m.

The passengers eventually deplaned in a “limited containment area,” separate from the airport's main terminals, Borroto said in an email.

County health workers assessed the ill passenger and spoke with everyone else on the flight, advising them to follow CDC guidance and contact health officials with any medical concerns. Airport officials then sterilized the containment area, Borroto said.

Scott Rodman, a passenger on Flight 253, told WPTV that the man was wearing a mask and gloves.

“The person across the way from me was taken to the back of the plane," Rodman said.

On Florida's West Coast, school officials in Tampa closed Farnell Middle School through Friday after a person who is regularly on campus had recent contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Hillsborough County Public Schools announced on its website.

School officials say that person currently has no symptoms and the school is being closed “out of an abundance of caution" so the everything can be deep cleaned.

Late Wednesday and early Thursday, the Florida Department of Health announced six more cases of COVID-19. They included a 61-year-old male in Broward County whose travel-related case is associated with the Port Everglades cruise ship terminal. Two more — a 65-year-old Broward man and a 57-year old Lee County man, are being investigated to see if they are travel-related.

The other three latest cases include a 63-year-old New York resident who is currently in St. John's County after visiting Florida for Bike Week, a 56-year-old Miami-Dade County resident who had recently traveled and a 70-year-old Broward County resident who attended a recent Emergency Medical Services conference in Tampa.

"We are not seeing community spread, but this is something we are watching very very carefully," Florida Surgeon Gen. Scott Rivkees said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within weeks.

The agency recommends that anyone experiencing symptoms after attending Daytona Beach's Bike Week, which is continuing through March 15, or an EMS conference in Tampa from March 4-6 to contact their local health department and self-isolate for 14 days.

There are currently 26 cases of Florida residents diagnosed in the state, five other Florida residents are self-isolating out of state after being diagnosed elsewhere, the health department said. Also, a 22-year-old California woman who traveled to Italy with her sister and is self-isolating with her in Tampa.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said 10 of the positive cases — including one of the fatalities, a 71-year-old man from Santa Rosa County — involved people returning from a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt.

Meanwhile, public universities across Florida — which have some of the country's largest enrollments — will move to remote instruction effective Monday. That step is intended to minimize health and safety risks to students and staff, especially as they prepare to return from spring break.

On Wednesday, the governor also placed limits on who can visit Florida's nursing homes and other assisted living facilities in an attempt to protect the state's sizable and vulnerable elderly population from the new coronavirus.

The governor's executive order prohibits anyone who recently arrived from a foreign country from visiting nursing and assisted care facilities. DeSantis noted that most of the Florida infections from the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, stemmed from international travel.

“These are important efforts to mitigate the risk to our most vulnerable population to COVID-19, which is our elderly population,” DeSantis said at an afternoon news conference at the state Capitol in Tallahassee.

As a further precaution, the governor also urged elections officials to move any polling places that might be located at nursing homes or other facilities that house or care for the elderly.

Florida holds its presidential primary on Tuesday.

____

Calvan reported from Tallahassee.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.