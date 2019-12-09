Oklahoma governor taps longtime foundation head as OU regent

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed the longtime head of the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation as the newest member of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

Stitt announced Monday that he has chosen Michael A. Cawley for the seven-member board. He replaces former OU Regent Renzi Stone, who abruptly resigned from the board in October.

Cawley is an attorney and director of an independent oil and gas company who served for 20 years as the head of the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation in Ardmore, Oklahoma. His appointment requires confirmation by the Oklahoma Senate.

Cawley is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and its law school who serves on several boards, including the Merrick Foundation, the Dean A. McGee Eye Institute, the Dean A. McGee Institute Foundation, the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

The OU Board of Regents is the official governing body of the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University.