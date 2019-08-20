Officials: Armed intruder reported on Louisiana State campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials at Louisiana State University say an armed intruder has been reported on campus.

The university's police department posted a message Tuesday on Twitter saying an armed intruder had been reported in Coates Hall and officers are on the scene. Coates Hall houses academic departments and several student support services, according to the LSU website.

The message tells students and others on the Baton Rouge campus to run, hide or fight.

The message also was posted to the top of the university's website.