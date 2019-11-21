Noose found in Auburn University residence hall

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University says it’s investigating after an extension cord tied into a noose was found inside a campus residence hall.

Tweets sent late Wednesday by the school’s safety and security department say the noose was discovered and removed Wednesday from a common area of the building.

The tweets say nooses are linked to racial violence in the United States, and that intolerance, intimidation and threatening behavior have no place on campus.

The message says officials at the east Alabama school “condemn this action as antithetical to the values of the Auburn Family.”

Auburn statistics show the university’s current enrollment of about 30,460 students is 75 percent white and about 5 percent black. Members of different ethnic groups make up the rest.