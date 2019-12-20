No charges for 2 Minnesota wrestlers in alleged sex assault

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct in June will not face criminal charges, a prosecutor announced Friday.

Gable Steveson and Dylan Martinez were arrested in June on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct after someone reported a rape and went to a hospital for treatment.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told reporters Friday that all criminal cases, including sexual assault crimes, must meet the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

“There are often conflicting versions of what happened and this case is no exception," he said. “In the interest of justice, there is inadequate evidence to fairly charge and prosecute this case."

Both wrestlers were suspended from team activity after the arrests. Steveson's attorney, Christa Groshek, told the Star Tribune that he has since been allowed to practice but not compete. Steveson is one of the nation's top heavyweights and an aspiring Olympian who placed third at this year's NCAA championships.

Steveson was a four-time state champion at Apple Valley High School. He had a 35-2 record this season — his first competing for the Gophers. Martinez didn't wrestle last season and was listed as a redshirt sophomore. He wrestled for Fresno (California) City College before enrolling at Minnesota. It was not clear if he had an attorney.