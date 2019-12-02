New religion course at UNL includes proposing worship space

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new course at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will focus on the world’s religions and will ask students to use their new-found knowledge to propose a common worship space on campus.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the course called “When the World’s Religions Came to Lincoln” will start in spring 2020.

Max Mueller, an assistant professor of classics and religious studies, says only 4% of Nebraska residents identify as non-Christians but that more immigrants and refugees in Lincoln have created greater religious diversity. Mueller says despite that increase, other religious communities don’t have a space on or near campus to worship, leaving them to pray together in libraries or even hallways.

As students learn about religions, they will research and propose a space to university stakeholders that could serve various religions.

