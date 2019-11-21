New Mexico police arrest 2 students suspected of having guns

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities have arrested two middle school students on charges of possession of deadly weapons on school property.

Alamogordo Daily News reports that Chaparral Middle School administrators were alerted that two 13-year-old students allegedly had unloaded firearms on the campus Wednesday.

A school resources officer says she found the students and their backpacks.

Authorities say a pistol was found in the backpack of one student and another pistol and two knives were found on the other student.

The names of the minors were not released.

Alamogordo police say both students were charged with possession of a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor while one student was also charged with larceny of a firearm and larceny.

They are held at the Otero County Detention Center.

