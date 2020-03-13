Nebraska's largest school district to close over coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's largest school district is joining others in closing buildings to reduce the risk of a coronavirus outbreak.

Omaha Public Schools officials said the district will close its schools next week, but will provide students with work-at-home packets and online instruction for the week. The district's more than 53,000 students were off this week for the regularly-scheduled spring break.

Several other Omaha-area schools announced closure plans Friday and all of next week, including Bellevue Public Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Millard Public Schools and Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Most people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Eleven cases had been reported in Nebraska as of Friday morning.

