NY principal resigns amid fallout over rape case response

SANBORN, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York high school principal has resigned amid the fallout over the district’s handling of a rape case.

The Niagara Wheatfield Board of Education accepted Michael Mann’s resignation on Wednesday night.

A student who was charged with raping a classmate had remained in the same school as the victim for a week after his May guilty plea.

He also had attended nearly his entire senior year and played on the school's lacrosse team while his criminal case was pending.

In June, the school board heard a statement from the victim, read by her mother. She said she had to see the perpetrator daily while people bullied her and accused her of lying.

In May, about 100 students walked out in protest over the district’s handling of the case.