NJ man released from jail after triple-fatal crash in Maine

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A New Jersey man charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed three passengers in Acadia National Park will await trial at home.

A federal magistrate ruled that 28-year-old Praneeth Manubolu, of Edgewater, New Jersey, will be on home detention except to go to work, to the doctor or to school. The Indian citizen was ordered to surrender his passport.

All three of his passengers died early on Aug. 31. Manubolu told police he and the three passengers had been out drinking in Bar Harbor.

Defense attorney Walter McKee said there's no evidence of his blood-alcohol content at the time of the crash. A blood test showed 0.11 percent, higher than the limit of 0.08 percent, but McKee said it was taken sometime later.