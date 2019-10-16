Montana faculty union files grievance against university

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana college faculty union has filed a grievance against the University of Montana claiming the school heavily relies on adjunct instructors.

The Missoulian reported Tuesday that the Missoula College Faculty Association filed the complaint in April after months of trying to informally resolve it, but as of Thursday talks remained in the preliminary phase.

School policy says part-time and non-tenure track faculty must not exceed 25% of any department's full-time equivalents.

Association members say up to 80% of their workforce was made up of adjuncts at the start of last academic year.

A university spokeswoman says they are believed to be compliant with the faculty bargaining agreement and are seeking to reach a positive outcome.

Officials say the university and union must attempt to resolve the dispute before proceeding to arbitration.

