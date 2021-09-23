Mississippi student test scores decline in math, English

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The number of Mississippi students learning at or above grade level in math and English decreased across almost every age group during the first statewide assessments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to results released by the Department of Education on Thursday. Still, the state's top education official said she was “very thankful that we did not fall further behind than we did.”
The scores reflect a trend across the country of decreased academic performance in standardized testing as schools deal with almost two years of disrupted learning due to the pandemic.