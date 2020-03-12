Mississippi's East Central Community College names president

DECATUR, Miss. (AP) — A community college in Mississippi has named a new president.

Brent Gregory will assume the role as ninth president of East Central Community College on July 1, the school confirmed Tuesday. He will succeed current president Billy Stewart, who announced his retirement from the college in November after about seven years in the role, according to news outlets.

Gregory graduated from the community college in 1996 and holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in workforce training and development from the University of Southern Mississippi, as well as a doctorate in community college leadership from Mississippi State University, officials said in the announcement.

Gregory has served as vice president for student services at Southwest Mississippi Community College since 2017, and prior to that was the associate vice president for enrollment management at Mississippi Delta Community College.

East Central Community College is in Decatur, and serves the counties of Newton, Neshoba, Leake, Scott and Winston.