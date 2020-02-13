Middle school hires security for basketball games after spat

TROY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont school board has hired a sheriff's deputy for security during middle school basketball games.

John Castle, superintendent of North County Supervisory Union, said Troy School board decided to hire a deputy following a verbal conflict between a coach and a parent after a girls basketball game at Troy School in January, the Caledonian Record reported Thursday.

Castle says it's rare to see deputies or school resource officers at middle school games. He said security is more common at high school games.

Tensions have calmed since the deputy has been present at games, he said.

"Unfortunately athletics can bring out the best and the worst in people," Castle said.