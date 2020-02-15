Michigan State green-lights installation of solar array

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University officials on Friday approved the installation of a solar array as part of an effort to boost environmental sustainability.

The university's Board of Trustees gave the go-ahead to install a 20-megawatt solar array on roughly 100 acres south of the East Lansing school's main campus. It's expected to produce energy equivalent to powering 4,400 homes and triple campus use of renewable energy, according to a release.

Once the work is completed, Michigan State's solar arrays will span roughly 145 acres. That includes previously installed solar carports.

The project should cost about $2.3 million, officials said, and save the university at least $27 million over the next quarter-century. The new array is scheduled to start producing power by the end of 2022.