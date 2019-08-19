Michigan Man arrested for making online threats

REED CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 33-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after he allegedly posted videos in which he expressed "potential threatening feelings" toward Ferris State University, area hospitals and others.

In a news release, the Michigan State Police announced that the Reed City man was arrested at his home Sunday night on felony counts of posting terroristic threats and other charges. The man whose name is not being released until he's arraigned is being he's being held in the Osceola County Jail on $1 million bond.

The release says that because of the quick response by the state police, Ferris State University's Department of Public Safety and the Reed City Police Department, none of the organizations and individuals allegedly threatened were ever in danger.