Melting snow, icy roads close Anchorage schools, APU campus

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Icy roads and a forecast for deteriorating conditions closed schools Monday in Alaska's largest city.

The Anchorage School District canceled classes as temperatures continued above freezing and snow melt put water on roadways. The Anchorage campus of Alaska Pacific University also closed.

The second in a series of storm systems on Sunday began moving through south-central Alaska, bringing rain and high wind, KTUU-television reported.

A high wind warning took effect Sunday night and was scheduled to last through 9 p.m. Monday for Portage Valley, Turnagain Arm and higher elevations around Anchorage. Gusts to 90 mph (145 kph), peaking Monday afternoon, were forecast along Turnagain and higher elevations.

In the Anchorage Bowl, gusts to 40 mph (64 kph) were expected Monday afternoon.

Rain and snow were forecast for Anchorage starting Monday morning.