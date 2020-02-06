Maryland teacher charged with sex abuse of teenage student

EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) — A Maryland high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage student has been charged with sex abuse of a minor.

Martha Susan Barry Martin, 37, was also charged Wednesday with eight counts of a fourth-degree sex offense involving a person in a position of authority and two counts of perverted practice, news outlets reported.

Anne Arundel County Police began investigating last month after school administrators told police they received information Martin and a student were “seen together initiating inappropriate contact,” The Capital-Gazette reported. The student then submitted a written statement to the Anne Arundel County School Board confirming he and the biology teacher had “several sexual encounters," the newspaper said.

The investigation found the two had sex at least three times at an off-campus location in 2018 while she was his teacher, news outlets reported. He was 16 at the time.

The district removed Martin from her teaching position and prohibited her from having contact with children after it was tipped off about the relationship last year, according to a statement from Superintendent George Arlotto. The official did not specify when last year the district first heard the allegations.

Martin’s attorney's name wasn't listed in court records and she couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday, the newspaper said.