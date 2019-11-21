Maryland panel OKs education funding plan; goes to lawmakers

William Kirwan, who is the chairman of a Maryland commission on education funding, talks to reporters on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Annapolis, Md., after the panel voted on a sweeping package of recommendations to enhance K-12 education in the state. The recommendations, which would increase funding by billions of dollars over the next decade, now go to the Maryland General Assembly, which will take them up in the next legislative session. less William Kirwan, who is the chairman of a Maryland commission on education funding, talks to reporters on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Annapolis, Md., after the panel voted on a sweeping package of ... more Photo: Brian Witte, AP Photo: Brian Witte, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Maryland panel OKs education funding plan; goes to lawmakers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland commission on education has approved a plan to update the state’s funding formula to increase teacher pay and improve schools.

The panel voted 19-3 Thursday for wide-ranging recommendations, which now go to the legislature.

Under the plan, Maryland would phase in billions of dollars in additional spending. About $4 billion annually would be added annually a decade from now for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The recommendations cover five major policy areas. They include investing in early childhood education and increasing teacher pay. The others include implementing rigorous curricula, providing more support for struggling schools and creating accountability for underperformance.

The Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education has been working for more than three years on the recommendations.

Maryland last updated the state’s funding formula in 2002.