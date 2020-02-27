Man deemed unfit for trial in grisly killing of Grindr date

FILE- This undated booking photo provided by the Shiawassee County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Mark Latunski. Latunski is charged with killing and mutilating a man whom he met through a dating app. (Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office/via AP)

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday deemed a Michigan man unfit for trial in the killing and mutilation of someone he met through the dating app Grindr.

During a hearing, 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson also ordered defendant Mark Latunski to be transferred to a psychiatric facility.

Latunski's attorney, Douglas Corwin Jr., said this week that the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry determined that his client was “not presently competent.” He said the case will be put on hold while Latunski receives treatment to try to improve his mental competency.

Latunski, 50, was charged in December with murder and other crimes in the killing of Kevin Bacon, 25, who lived in Swartz Creek, near Flint.

Bacon's body was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.