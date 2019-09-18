Louisville, Pitino settle breach of contract lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Louisville Athletic Association and Rick Pitino have agreed to settle a federal lawsuit, with the former Cardinals men's basketball coach's changing his termination to a resignation.

Pitino sued the ULAA for more than $38.7 million in November 2017, accusing it of breaching its contract by firing him for cause the previous month in the wake of a federal bribery investigation of college basketball. Louisville countersued, seeking monetary damages from vacated games and bonuses. The agreement comes a week after representatives for the association and Pitino held settlement talks at the federal courthouse that included the coach.

The settlement unanimously approved Wednesday by the ULAA states that Pitino has received compensation and the school agrees not to pursue further legal action. It changes his departure to a resignation effective Oct. 3, 2017 — 13 days before the ULAA fired him after 16 seasons as coach.

