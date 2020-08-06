Laureate Education: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $307.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $791.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $787.4 million.

Laureate Education shares have decreased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.

