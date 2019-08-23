La Center teachers could strike on first day of school

LA CENTER, Wash. (AP) — Teachers in La Center have voted 75-1 to strike if a new contract deal isn't reached by the first day of school next week.

The Columbian reported Friday that the La Center School District and its teachers' union are working with a mediator for in hopes of avoiding a strike on Wednesday, the first day of school.

Teachers in many Washington school districts went on strike in 2018 after schools got an influx of money because of a state Supreme Court ruling that the state's education system was underfunded.

La Center teachers instead signed a one-year contract that gave them a 6.8 percent increase in total salary compensation, with a 7.8 percent increase for those with 25 years of experience or more.

That contract is now up for renegotiation.

___

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com