Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman gives birth to healthy girl

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has given birth to a healthy girl.

Coleman announced on social media the birth of Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O'Bryan on Saturday morning, saying she and her family “are blessed to welcome the newest member of #TeamKentucky.”

Coleman said she and her husband, high school basketball coach Chris O'Bryan, “cannot wait to pass along Kentucky values: kindness, hard work and a smooth jump shot.”

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, posted a video on social media congratulating Coleman and her family.

“We are so excited for them,” Beshear said. “It’s a good day to be on Team Kentucky.”

Coleman is a former teacher and girls basketball coach. Chris O'Bryan is a high school science teacher and boys basketball coach at Frankfort High School in Kentucky's capital city. The couple has three other children.