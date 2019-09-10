Indiana University sees slight drop in system enrollment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University says its overall enrollment has dropped slightly at its seven campuses around the state.

The university's figures show it started the fall semester with 90,754 degree-seeking students, a decline of about 0.8% from a year ago.

The Herald-Times reports that IU's main campus in Bloomington saw its enrollment drop about 0.4% to 42,760 degree-seeking students. But the Bloomington campus has about 8,300 first-year undergraduate students this fall, which is an increase of about 2% from last fall semester.

IU says it set a statewide record with 22,068 degree-seeking minority students. University President Michael McRobbie says that reflected the school's work to recruit minority students and create welcoming campuses.



