'In God We Trust' displayed at South Dakota public schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — When students return to public schools across South Dakota this fall there should be a new message displayed in a common area, a cafeteria, entryway or other prominent location.

A new state law that took effect this month requires all public schools in the state's 149 districts to paint, stencil or otherwise display the national motto "In God We Trust."

The South Dakota lawmakers who proposed the law said the requirement was meant to inspire patriotism in the state's public schools.

Associated School Boards of South Dakota executive director Wade Pogany says his group pushed to include language in the bill that directs the state's attorney general to represent schools or districts that might be sued over the religious message at no cost.

