IMPD suspends officer shown in video striking student

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave after a video shared on social media showed him striking a 17-year-old boy during a confrontation outside a school.

IMPD took the action Friday a day after officers were called to Shortridge High School to assist school police handle a large fight. The video shows the boy falling to the ground.

The officer is white and the boy is black. The officer's name hasn't been released.

WTHR-TV reports the boy struck by the officer has been suspended for five days. The Indianapolis Star reports a police report says a 17-year-old boy was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Indianapolis attorney Terrance Kinnard says he has been retained by the family of the boy.