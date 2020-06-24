Higher ed institutions prepare for in-person instruction

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced recommendations for public and private colleges and universities, who can resume in-person classroom instruction later this summer as long as they follow coronavirus protocols to protect those on campus.

The guidance gives universities, colleges, technical schools and apprenticeship programs options to consider as they prepare for the return of students, as early as Aug. 1, depending on their academic calendar.

Those recommendations include ensuring proper physical distancing, face coverings and limits on classes and gatherings. Each institution must develop plans to meet standards for reopening that comply with federal, state and local health requirements. The guidelines apply regardless of what stage of reopening the county the school is located in.

