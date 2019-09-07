High school gym still closed months after it caught fire

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A high school gymnasium in Mississippi's capital city remains closed, months after it was damaged by fire.

WLBT-TV reports the closure is a source of frustration for some students and parents at Jackson's Forest Hill High School.

Antonio Howard says his daughter's sports team has to be bused across town to another school to practice. While students get transportation to and from practice, Howard's children come home late from school and extracurricular activities because of the additional travel time.

The Forest Hill gym has been closed since the concession stand caught fire March 25. A Jackson Public Schools district spokesman says architects are preparing plans for renovation, and a contract will be put up for bid.

Forest Hill's home basketball games will be played at other schools.

