Haiti opposition summons new protests against president

A woman with painted nails leans against a truck as people wait for distribution to restart, after a federal government hand-out of food and school supplies was temporarily suspended when the lines turned into jostling crowds, at the mayor's office in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. The administration of President Jovenel Moise tried to alleviate Haiti's economic crunch on Thursday by distributing plates of rice and beans, sacks of rice, and school backpacks filled with four notebooks and two pens.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Opposition leaders in Haiti are urging the international community to withdraw its support for President Jovenel Moïse as protesters set up barricades of burning tires and prepare to march to the United Nations’ headquarters in a renewed push to demand the ouster of the embattled leader.

Friday’s march comes after almost four weeks of protests in which 17 people have been reported killed, the economy has been largely paralyzed, 2 million children have been kept from going to school and badly needed aid has been suspended, especially to rural areas.

The opposition has rejected Moïse’s call for dialogue and had created a nine-person commission it says would oversee an orderly transition of power. Gasoline, food and water have become scarce as protesters enforced barricades, upending the supply chain.