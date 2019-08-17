Grafton appeals decision on private school tuition

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Grafton School District is asking a federal court to overturn a decision by a state administrative law judge that forced it to pay $78,000 a year in tuition, plus expenses, to send a student to a boarding school that specializes in learning disabilities.

The Journal Sentinel reports the federal lawsuit argues that Judge Sally Pederson erred in July in finding that Grafton failed to provide a now 17-year-old student with the free and appropriate public education required by state and federal law.

Pederson's ruling stems from a yearslong battle between the district and the teen's mother who says he struggled with attention deficit, anxiety, dyslexia and other disorders.

Grafton Superintendent Jeff Nelson and the district's attorney, Andrew Phillips, declined to discuss the case.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com