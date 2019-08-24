Georgia State University president considers school's future

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State University's president has been meeting with faculty, administrators and students to chart the institution's course for the future.

President Mark Becker's goals include improving graduation rates; and increasing racial diversity among the faculty. Other goals include the completion of a student housing and retail project near the former Atlanta Braves' home, which is now the school's football stadium.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that students, faculty and higher education experts would like to see more career counseling to undergraduate students, among other things. They'd also like to see Georgia State improve the financial aid process; and support a community plan that includes education programs and offers scholarships to students who live near the stadium.

