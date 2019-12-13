Gas leak closes elementary school in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (AP) — An elementary school in the Salt Lake City suburb of Cottonwood Heights was evacuated Friday because of a natural gas leak.

Extensive work will be needed to fix the leak and that classes at Canyon View Elementary School were canceled for the day, Canyons School District officials said in a brief statement.

The school's students are safe and were transported to Butler Middle School for pickup by their parents, officials said.