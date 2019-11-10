GOP state lawmaker applies for Bradley University president

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Illinois state Sen. Chuck Weaver has applied to become the next president of Bradley University.

The Republican is also up for 2020 re-election and says he'll file petitions for another term. He says he's let party leaders know his plans. They'll take steps to choose a replacement candidate if Weaver's chosen to lead the private university in Peoria and there isn't another GOP candidate in the primary.

Bradley University President Gary Roberts retires at the end of May 2020. Roughly 80 people have applied for the job.

The (Peoria) Journal Star report s Weaver's application came months after state legislators approved a capital construction bill containing funds for a new engineering center on campus.

The newspaper reports Weaver voted against the wider measure, but told Roberts he'd still devote funds to the project. Weaver later announced he was rescinding the funding commitment.

