Frat functions on hold as racist incidents shake Syracuse U

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A student sit-in at Syracuse University is in its sixth day, fraternity events are suspended and up to $50,000 in reward money is being offered in the wake of a series of racial incidents that have shaken the campus.

Administrators on Sunday suspended one fraternity, along with social events for the others, after the latest incident Saturday night. An African American student reported being called a racial slur by people identified as members and guests of a fraternity.

The shouted slurs followed several unsolved incidents of graffiti and vandalism in recent weeks that administrators say have targeted Jews, Asians and black students.

State agencies have joined the investigation.

Students have been staging a protest at the student wellness center since Nov. 13 to demand stronger diversity programming.