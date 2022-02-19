Foundation gives $9M to create agriculture center in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — The Decatur Public Schools Foundation has announced it has received a $9 million commitment from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation to build the FFA Agriculture Education Center.

The Herald & Review reports that the investment is designed for high school ag programs in the United States and will establish the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy “as one of the country’s premier dedicated Ag education sites and supplement the coursework and National FFA Organization programming available to Decatur Public School students enrolled in the program,” the foundation stated in a press release.

“When we provided the funding to create the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy, we had no idea how successful this program would become,” said Howard G. Buffett, chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. “By building this facility, I believe it further solidifies the reputation of the Ag Academy and its students as among the best in the United States.”

The center will be on U.S. 51 near Red Tail Run, said DPS Foundation Executive Director Zach Shields, and will include classrooms, labs, offices and an arena to allow other area schools’ FFA programs to hold events there.

“We grew so fast we outgrew our space,” Shields said. “We’ve been shoe-stringing it to make it work, but we haven’t had enough classroom and lab space, combined with that (new building), we could use more land to do crops and actual ag stuff.”

The Living Science Farm will continue to be part of the program, too, he said, and the new site will free up space at MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools. The plans at present are for the first and second year students to remain at the high schools for their ag classes, while the juniors and seniors will spend blocks of time in morning or afternoon at the new center when it’s completed. The new center will also allow the ag academy students to work with all four ag teachers, who each has his or her own area of expertise.

The hope is that work on the new center will begin in the spring and completed by next winter, Shields said.

Established in August 2018 with a $1.65 million gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, the Andreas Academy includes educators and FFA advisers at Eisenhower and MacArthur High Schools who lead a formal academic and field-based curriculum, with an emphasis on career development in the agriculture industry. Since then, Academy students from both high schools have worked collaboratively to build a hands-on Living Science Farm. At this site they pursue entrepreneurial ventures and SAE (Supervised Ag Experience) activities with livestock and horticulture. The new facility will vastly expand the program’s acreage and dedicated instructional space.

Andreas Academy FFA Officers from MacArthur High School recently were selected as a National Model of Excellence chapter based on activities during its third year of existence. This achievement recognized these Decatur students as a Top Ten chapter among 8,817 in the nation.

“From 202 students enrolled our first year, we’ve grown to 435 Academy members this fourth year. We’re now operating with four full-time Ag teachers after opening with two,” said Decatur Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Zach Shields. “The program has grown at a rate requiring facilities beyond those that exist in the current high school buildings.”