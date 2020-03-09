Former FSU QB Francois to be part of NFL's HBCU combine

Former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is among 51 players from historically black colleges and universities who will take part in an NFL combine at the Miami Dolphins' training facility.

The combine will be held March 28 and is for players who were not invited to the NFL scouting combine held in Indianapolis in late February.

Francois is the most notable player among those the NFL announced Monday would attend. He played at Hampton, an FCS school in Virginia, this past season after being dismissed from the team at Florida State in February 2019.

Francois started at Florida State in 2016 and passed for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns. After suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first game of the 2017 season, Francois began the 2018 season as the starter under coach first-year coach Willie Taggart. But persistent off-field issues, including an accusation of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend, led to Francois being dismissed.

Francois was never charged with domestic violence, but did face a marijuana possession charge that was settled when he agreed to a pre-arrest diversion program in 2018.

