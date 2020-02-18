Feedback sought on plan for career and technical education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are seeking final feedback on a plan to guide career and technical education in the future.

Based on initial feedback, the Kentucky Department of Education revised its draft of the Carl D. Perkins State Plan, also known as the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.

Stakeholders have the opportunity to share thoughts and feedback on the revisions through March 1, according to a statement from the agency.

The revisions relate to the operational definitions of size, scope and quality for both secondary and postsecondary programs.

Comments should be emailed to OCTESTinfo@education.ky.gov.

The plan will be reviewed by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office and then submitted to the U.S. Department of Education in April.