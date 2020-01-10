Correction: Ex-Professor-Drug Sentence story

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — In a story Jan. 9, 2020, about the sentencing of Randall Mark Gilbert, of Marion, Iowa, for a drug violation, The Associated Press erroneously reported that he had been a professor at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, in the university's Seidman College of Business. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cedar Rapids says Gilbert had been a college professor in Iowa, but not at Grand Valley State University.