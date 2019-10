Ex-Naval Academy head chosen for U. of Nebraska presidency

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A career military man and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy has been chosen as the top candidate to become the next president of the University of Nebraska.

The university Board of Regents voted unanimously Friday to nominate Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. as their priority candidate.

Carter is a retired vice admiral in the U.S. Navy and the immediate past superintendent of his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy. He's also a former president of the U.S. Naval War College.

Carter graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School, known as "Top Gun," and flew missions as a fighter pilot in the Gulf War and the War in Iraq.

Carter replaces Hank Bounds, who left the university in mid-August.