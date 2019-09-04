Ex-Gov. Haslam joins Vanderbilt as visiting professor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has joined the faculty at Vanderbilt University starting this fall as a visiting professor of political science.

The university announced Wednesday that the popular two-term Republican will teach an upper-level undergraduate course titled "Leadership."

Haslam will teach the class alongside professors John Geer and Jon Meacham. Geer is a polling director at Vanderbilt and Meacham is a well-known author and historian.

The course will look at the leadership strategies of the U.S. presidents, former Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor and civil rights leader Rosa Parks.

Haslam finished his second four-year term as governor in January. He mulled a run in 2020 to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, but ultimately decided not to seek the office.