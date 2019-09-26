Couple gives $1 million to School of Medicine in Wichita

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An Emporia couple has committed $1 million to the internal medicine program at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita.

The university on Wednesday announced the gift from Scott and Julie Smiley.

The money will be divided into three funds. One will benefit the Department of Internal Medicine, another will support residents in the internal medicine program, and the third will fund student scholarships, with preference given to students interested in internal medicine.

Scott Smiley, a native of Newton who graduated from the school of medicine in Wichita, is a physician in Emporia.

Julie Smiley is a veterinarian who also practices in Emporia.