Count of homeless students in state increases 2%

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New data from the Oregon Department of Education shows the number of homeless students in Oregon increased 2% last school year, continuing a trend over the last decade.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in the 2018-19 school year, 22,215 students were either living on the street, in shelters, in temporary housing or doubled up with other families.

The U.S. Department of Education requires states to use a broader definition of homelessness than the federal housing authority, which typically means that tens of thousands more children are counted in the yearly student tally than the county-by-county census of homeless people of all ages.

The state reported 15,800 homeless Oregonians in the 2019 count.

Oregon’s homeless student count has stayed in the range of about 22,000 in each of the past three years including hitting a record high of 22,541 students homeless in the 2016-17 school year.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com