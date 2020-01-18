College relies on campus veteran after president's ouster

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — The interim president at Indiana's Franklin College is a longtime administrator who has won more than 500 games as basketball coach.

Kerry Prather was appointed after the arrest and firing of Thomas Minar, who is charged in Door County, Wisconsin, with child enticement, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and exposing a child to harmful material.

“I am working on student recruitment and facilities, and I’m working on advancement. There is no shortage of things to do,” Prather told the Daily Journal. “My No. 1 goal above and beyond all else is to take good care of the most important resources we have, which are the human ones.”

Franklin College has an enrollment of about 1,000 students and is located in the city of Franklin, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Minar had planned to leave the school's presidency in summer. Trustees have been looking for a successor.

Prather said he hasn't thought about pursuing the permanent job.

"I am, right now, a candidate for Friday,” he said. “And if Friday goes well, I am going to be a candidate for Saturday.”