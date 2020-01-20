https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/education/article/Classes-cancelled-at-Beaverton-High-following-fire-14990268.php
Classes cancelled at Beaverton High following fire
BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Classes at a high school in Beaverton, Oregon, will be cancelled Tuesday following a weekend fire.
KOIN reports that investigators concluded on Sunday that the “failure of a small refrigerator” in one of the Beaverton High School classrooms started the fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire has now been classified as accidental, said Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.
A final estimate on the damage the fire caused has not been released.
After originally saying that school would have a two-hour delay on Tuesday, the Beaverton School District said that classes are canceled for Tuesday.
View Comments