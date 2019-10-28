Chicago gets tentative staff deal as teachers stay on strike

Educators, students, and union laborers rally at Union Park during the Chicago Teachers Union strike Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Chicago. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A teachers' strike has cancelled classes for an eighth day in Chicago, hours after the school district announced a tentative agreement with a separate union representing thousands of school support staff.

The district and the Chicago Teachers Union reported some progress late last week but talks stalled over the weekend.

Both sides say they remain at odds over demands for smaller class sizes and more staff.

Officials for the union representing 7,500 staff members, including security guards and classroom aides, said Sunday that they won't be returning to work until striking teachers do.

Details of the tentative agreement between the district and the Service Employees International Union have not been released.

A union spokesman hasn't replied to a message Monday asking when members will vote on the offer.