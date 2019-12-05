Charges dropped against teacher charged with assaults

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Massachusetts special education teacher who had been accused of assaulting her students.

The charges against Tricia Rossman, 53, of Rockland, were dropped because of inconsistent statements made by witnesses and because the juvenile victims, due to their disabilities, were unable to testify, according to a motion filed by the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

The motion was “based on the state of the available evidence, including some parental decisions relative to victim participation," office spokesman David Traub told The Patriot Ledger.

Rossman, who taught at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Randolph, pleaded not guilty in March to multiple charges of assault and battery on a disabled person. The school system placed her on leave last January.

Her attorney called the police investigation “woefully inadequate.”

“My client maintained her innocence throughout and the cases were dismissed because it didn’t happen,” defense attorney Peter Pasciucco said in a statement. “The investigation and charging decision can only be characterized as negligent and irresponsible.”